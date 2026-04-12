Woman kills two children over domestic dispute in Odisha: Police

Bhubaneswar: A woman allegedly killed her 5-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district’s Orampada village on Saturday night following a domestic dispute with her husband, said police. The couple had frequent quarrels over suspicions that the husband was involved with another woman. (Representative photo)

According to police, the woman attacked her two children with sharp weapons after locking her husband outside.

Around 11:30 pm on Saturday, she reportedly woke her husband, saying she needed to step outside. After husband opened the door and exited, she locked the door from inside and used a kitchen knife and an axe kept inside the house to attack the children, said police. She also inflicted injuries on herself and allegedly tried to kill herself, said police.

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The husband who failed to enter house despite repeated calls sought help from his elder brother and broke open a rear window and found his daughter dead. Son was taken to the hospital and declared dead on arrival, said police. The accused is in critical condition.

According to Jharsuguda SP Gundala Reddy Raghavendra, the couple had frequent quarrels over suspicions that the husband was involved with another woman. Police said such disputes had occurred repeatedly in the past, and she had previously threatened to harm herself and the children.