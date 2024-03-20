Woman kills two nephews in Prayagraj’s Meja, arrested

A woman killed her two nephews aged 4 and 5 years in the trans-Yamuna Hargarh village, under the Meja police station area, in the wee hours of Wednesday. The 35-year-old woman bludgeoned the children with a wooden plank while they slept and then escaped from the scene, police said. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Later in the afternoon, she was traced and arrested from Bhasundar village, police officials said.

Earlier, locals had told the police that the woman was mentally upset after her separation from her husband, and often used to fight with her sister-in-law, with whom she used to live.

Sanjay Kumar lives in Mumbai, while his wife, Parwati, used to live with their children, Ananya 7, Lucky 5 and Abhi 3, in their native village. Sanjay’s sister, Puja, also used to live with them after her separation from her husband. It is alleged that the sisters-in-law used to often squabble over various issues.

On Tuesday night, Puja again fought with Parwati. It is alleged that in the wee hours of Wednesday, Puja assaulted Parwati with a wooden plank. Parwati and Ananya fled outside to save themselves. However, Puja turned on the sleeping Lucky and Abhi and killed them before fleeing the spot. Parwati returned to her room and found her children lying in a pool of blood.

Locals told the police that Puja was living at her parents’ house after a dispute with her husband and was not well mentally.