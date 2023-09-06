News / Cities / Others / Police raid SHUATS campus after woman complains of forced conversion

Police raid SHUATS campus after woman complains of forced conversion

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Sep 06, 2023 09:47 PM IST

A woman from Mirzapur lodged an FIR against SHUATS vice chancellor RB Lal, his brother Vinod B Lal, Rajkaran, Mohd Rizwan and three unidentified people for harassment and forced religious conversion at Ghoorpur police station here on Tuesday.

A day after a woman hailing from Mirzapur district lodged an FIR against SHUATS vice chancellor and several others for harassment and forced conversion, the Ghoorpur police here on Wednesday carried out raids in search of the accused.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

Police reached (Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Science) SHUATS premises where they were told that the vice-chancellor was ill and was undergoing treatment at a hospital.

To mention, a woman from Mirzapur lodged an FIR against SHUATS vice chancellor RB Lal, his brother Vinod B Lal, Rajkaran, Mohd Rizwan and three unidentified people for harassment and forced religious conversion at Ghoorpur police station here on Tuesday.

The woman also claimed that three of the accused also tried to indulge in obscene acts with her daughters. Police officials said that medical examination of the woman and her daughters were conducted on Wednesday. The statement of the woman was recorded under section 161 of CrPC.

The woman in her statement claimed that she and her family were harassed on pretext of providing them jobs.

After recording the statement, Ghoorpur police has started conducting raids in search of the named accused.

SHO of Ghoorpur police station Sanjeev Chaubey said raids were carried out to arrest the accused Mohd Rizwan but he could not be traced. Details about other accused are being collected and they will be traced soon, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out