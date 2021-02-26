Woman returning home after work raped near Ghaziabad
Three unidentified men allegedly raped a 30-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district after abducting her from an auto while she was returning home in Gautam Buddha Nagar after work from Ghaziabad late on Wednesday, a police officer said. The woman works at a departmental store in a Ghaziabad mall.
The three men in the auto took her and raped her 20 km away in Hapur district. “The crime scene is about 5-10 metres inside the jurisdiction of the Hapur district... we immediately registered an FIR [first information report] under IPC [Indian Penal Code] Section [related to] gang rape [376 D] based on her complaint... We have formed three teams and trying to trace the three men believed to be aged around 30,” said Hapur police superintendent Neeraj Kumar Jadaun.
Police said the woman is a single parent of a 10-year-old. “On our part, we have also formed one team to help in the investigation,” said Iraj Raja, Ghaziabad (rural) police superintendent.
