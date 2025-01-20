Woman, two minor kids found dead in Unnao; police suspect smoke inhalation

A 35-year-old woman and her two minor children were found dead under suspicious circumstances in Unnao’s Katra locality on Monday. The police suspect that smoke inhalation from an ‘angithi’ found in the room may have been the cause of their deaths. The deceased woman’s husband, is currently stationed in Ladakh. The police said that all angles are being explored, including any potential foul play. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to police, the woman’s husband Alok Singh, a serving subedar in Indian Army, had been trying to contact her by phone but was unsuccessful. After several attempts, he alerted his wife’s family in Munni Kheda village, who rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival, the woman’s brother, Pankaj, attempted to enter the house by knocking on the door several times. When there was no response, he climbed through the roof from a neighbour’s house. Inside, he discovered the lifeless bodies of his sister, Rachna Singh, and her two children — seven-year-old Vaibhav and four-year-old Vaishnavi.

Panic spread as Pankaj quickly ran out to raise the alarm. Police officials, along with a forensic team, arrived at the scene. Initial investigations indicated that the deaths may have been caused by smoke inhalation, as an ‘angithi’ (a small traditional heating stove) was found near the bodies. The possibility of suffocation from smoke is being considered, though a full investigation is still underway, said SHO Kotwali, Rakesh Pathak.

