Women bag 23% of the total posts in PCS-2021

Around 23% posts have been bagged by female candidates in the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2021, commonly known as PCS-2021, the results of which were declared on Wednesday.

The UPPSC had announced result for a total of 627 posts out of which 141 posts have been bagged by women candidates. Of these, 124 are from UP and the rest are from other states, informed UPPSC officials.

However, as compared to 2020, there has been a decrease in the number of successful female candidates. In 2020, around 27% of the posts were bagged by women candidates. There were 476 posts on offer out of which 126 were bagged by women. Of these, 108 were from UP and the remaining 18 were from outside the state, the officials added citing UPPSC records.

The representation of girls in the Top-10 slot has also decreased as compared to 2020. In the Top-10 meritorious candidates of 2020, women candidates had registered their presence at a total of five places including the first two toppers, while this time only two girls have managed to secure place in the Top-10 list of merit holders.

A girl from Unnao Saumya Mishra has bagged second position while Mallika Nain from Dehradun is at the 10th position in the Top-10 merit list.

Remarkably, the female candidates have made their presence felt at the post of deputy collector and deputy SP too.

In PCS-2021, there were 52 posts of deputy collector and 25 posts of deputy SP on offer. As many as 16 women candidates have been selected for the post of deputy collector while 12 have been selected for the post of Dy SP.

In the merit list of those qualified for the post of deputy SP, Shipra Pandey of UP is at first place while Vinita is at second place.

Another interesting fact in the PCS-2021 result was that a brother-sister duo together qualified for the coveted post of deputy collector. Vivek Kumar Singh and his sister Sandhya of Tendua Kalan village of Meja development block of Prayagraj got 8th and 12th rank, respectively.

While it was the second attempt for Vivek, his sister Sandhya tasted success in her very first attempt. Their father Krishna Kumar Singh and mother Pratima Singh run a school in Meja’s Tendua Kalan. Sandhya has done her BA from Allahabad University. Vivek had taken geography and Sandhya had taken political science as their optional subjects.