Women police team shoots at, arrests rape accused in Moradabad

Meerut: A women police team in Moradabad shot at and arrested a man accused of raping an 8-year-old girl. The accused, identified as Sharik, an e-rickshaw driver from Dhakka Asra in the Majhola police station area, was shot in the leg during an encounter on Saturday night, and subsequently admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

A case was registered against the accused under the POCSO Act and other serious charges.

The incident traces back to September 20 when the 8-year-old victim, a resident of a city colony, was playing outside her home. According to police reports, Sharik lured the girl to the third floor of a nearby house, where he allegedly raped her. The victim’s 13-year-old brother, searching for his sister, arrived at the scene after which Sharik fled. But the brother promptly informed their family, sparking outrage and a quest for justice.

The victim’s father revealed that in the week following the assault, he faced relentless pressure to settle the matter out of court. “Some locals were preventing me from going to the police station. They threatened me and even offered money to stay quiet,” he said.

Despite these attempts to intimidate him, the father stood firm and approached the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satpal Antil on September 27 to file a complaint. Acting swiftly, the SSP registered a case at Majhola police station that same night and directed immediate action.

In response, SSP Antil constituted a special team of women police officers to apprehend the accused. The team, led by sub-inspector Puja Yadav and including SI Deepika Malik, head constable Dharmamitra, and constables Seema Tomar, Rukmani, Vishakha, and Ritu, operated under the aegis of Mission Shakti, a state initiative aimed at ensuring women’s safety.

Around 10pm on Saturday, the team received a tip-off that Sharik was heading toward Manoharpur Road. The officers set up a strategic blockade in the area to intercept him.

As the police closed in, Sharik reportedly sensed their presence and opened fire in an attempt to escape. In a swift retaliatory action, the police team shot Sharik in his right leg.

The accused collapsed and was immediately apprehended. He was then rushed to the district hospital, where he is receiving medical treatment under police custody.

The victim’s father expressed relief at the arrest, stating, “I refused to bow to pressure because I wanted justice for my daughter. The police acted quickly, and I am grateful.”

The incident has also sparked discussions in Moradabad about the need for stronger community support for victims of sexual violence and stricter measures to deter such crimes.