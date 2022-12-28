Home / Cities / Others / Women’s body take out torch march to demand safe streets at night

Women’s body take out torch march to demand safe streets at night

others
Published on Dec 28, 2022 09:06 PM IST

The march is part of the several programmes being organised across the country for the national convention of AIDWA, scheduled between January 6 and 9 at Trivandrum.

The march witnessed protesting women singing songs of freedom. (HT Photo)
The march witnessed protesting women singing songs of freedom. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Members of New Delhi-based All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) took out a torch procession on Wednesday to demand safety on streets during night time. The march, which was carried out at Havelock Road near Yojana Bhawan in Lucknow, witnessed protesting women singing songs of freedom and chanting slogans like “The day is mine, the night is also mine”.

Citing the Nirbhaya incident, AIDWA leader Madhu Garg said, “The horrifying Nirbhaya gangrape incident, which occurred in December, raised concerns on women safety in our nation. Back then, people flocked to the streets to demand justice. However, not much has changed since then.”

In a similar vein, other protesting women -- including Suman Singh, Vandana Rai, Smita Pandey, and Sushila -- said, “A section of the society questioned her decision to leave the house after dark. Women have the right to advance in all fields. It is their right to leave the house late at night for work. Therefore, it is important to ensure their safety at public places.”

Echoing their opinion, Garg said, “Why is it that women are unable to leave the house at night? We all must have equal rights. Like men, women should also get the opportunity to move around during night time.”

The march is part of the several programmes being organised across the country for the national convention of AIDWA, scheduled between January 6 and 9 at Trivandrum.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out