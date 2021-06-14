Women’s College waives fee for students who lost parents due to Covid-19

PATNA

In a bid to provide financial relief and prevent students from dropping out, Patna Women’s College (PWC) has decided to waive college fees of those students who have lost their parents due to Covid-19.

College’s principal M Rashmi AC said the institute had decided to support those students who lost their parents in such tough times.

“The college will provide financial support to those students who have lost the earning members of their families due to Covid-19. We have requested all heads to collect details of such students from their respective departments and submit to the list college by June 20. We are gathering details from all undergraduate and postgraduate courses. All such students will be exempted from college fee till they complete their course duration,” she said.

Students and professors have welcomed the initiative taken by the college.

“The fee waiver will help many students to continue their studies who else would have discontinued college due to financial crisis. We don’t have an exact figure of such students who have lost their parents but several students have individually informed about the sudden demise of their parents to Covid-19 infection during March- April,” a professor associated with computer department said.

Meanwhile, AN college, a constituent college of Patliputra University, has also announced to waive college fees last week.

SP Sahi, principal of the college, said, “The college has decided to waive fees of such students who have lost their parents or even one due to Covid-19. We have started collecting details but we are yet to finalise the list. A separate committee has been constituted for accepting applications of students and verifying their details.”