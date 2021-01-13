IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Words written on the wind
THE LAHORE LORE: Author Anuradha Kumar Jain and her debut novel ‘Written on the Wind’. (HT PHOTO)
THE LAHORE LORE: Author Anuradha Kumar Jain and her debut novel ‘Written on the Wind’. (HT PHOTO)
others

Words written on the wind

Chandigarh’s Anuradha Kumar Jain gathers tales of love and longing from pre-Partition Lahore in her debut novel
READ FULL STORY
By Nirupama Dutt
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 03:26 PM IST

Lahore never left the minds and hearts of people who were forced to leave it with the drawing of the Radcliffe Line with the Partition of 1947. So was the case with Anuradha Kumar Jain, who grew up hearing the Lahore lore from her extended family for whom it had been home.

Older to this writer by a decade or more, this is how one grew up listening to the tales of grandeur of the capital of undivided Punjab that was once hailed as the ‘Paris of the East’.

It was the cosmopolitan cultural capital where people of different faiths, caste and creed co-existed in harmony. It was the city of poets, writers, artists, actors and singers who built their lives the Sufi way, humming the verses of Lahore’s patron Sufi poet Shah Hussain.

What makes Anuradha’s novel ‘Written on the Wind’ singular is that it captures the times that perhaps seem to belong to some fairytale. Equally significant is her way of weaving the stories of women of those times, more so those who came of age in the period of India’s freedom struggle.

Thus the telling tales are of two girls who blossom into youth in this coveted city. One protagonist is Harjeet from a landlord Sikh family married to a lawyer of an elite Hindu family searching for her dreams of passion with a Muslim lover. While the second protagonist is Amiya, born out of wedlock to a Brahmin girl and a British army officer, who rejected and scorned, struggles to become a writer. Amiya finds support from a warm and liberal Parsi family living in Lahore.

“I grew up listening to legends of Lahore from my large extended family which was a merry mix of Hindus and Sikhs. The Lahore lore that I was raised on lived with me and finally took the shape of this novel even though geography and not literature was my subject of higher studies,” says Anuradha.

Well, this is perhaps the reason for her etching out so beautifully the social geography of the city where the drama of human relationships is played out. The glimpses of cultural life and vignettes of freedom struggle with martyr Bhagat Singh’s trial as a point of reference enhances the narrative.

The author has done copious research and one waits for more stories from her in times to come.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
others

Five men with collective history of more than 130 cases arrested in Pune

By Shalaka Shinde
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:04 PM IST
PUNE: Five men with a collective criminal record of over 130 cases were arrested by the Pune police on Tuesday and remanded to police custody
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Vehicles, unclean household fuels major contributors of CO in Delhi, govt study finds

By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:03 PM IST
Vehicular emissions and use of unclean household fuels are the major sources of carbon monoxide (CO) in the national capital, a study conducted by the union ministry of earth science and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) has found
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Man alleges stabbing during robbery bid, police suspect a personal fight

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:02 PM IST
An 18-year-old man was stabbed in his stomach, allegedly by two men who were trying to rob him of his phone, near Moolchand Flyover in south Delhi on Sunday evening, prompting the police to register a case of robbery and causing grievous hurt during robbery
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

MCDs have collected fee, must provide cashless treatment to retired employees, says HC

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:02 PM IST
The Delhi high court on Wednesday criticised the three municipal corporations of Delhi for not providing cashless medical services to their retired employees despite charging a subscription fee from them for the same
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

HC constitutes fresh panel in medical negligence case

By Richa Banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:53 PM IST
The Delhi high court on Wednesday constituted a fresh committee to look into the alleged medical negligence by a doctor at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, which had resulted in the death of a man in 2016
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Heavy vehicles opting to drive in neutral on bypass highway slope could cause mishaps, says Suhas Chitnis

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:41 PM IST
Pune: The rising number of accidents and fatalities on the Katraj– Dehu road bypass highway has left residents in the neighbourhood to avoid the “deadly” stretch
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Tom2 2020 traffic index: Pune sees 17 per cent decrease in congestion

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:13 PM IST
Pune: The city saw a decrease of average 17 per cent in congestion, and 26 per cent and 31 per cent average decrease in congestion during morning and evening rush hours respectively in 2020, according to TomTom (TOM2) traffic index for 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Next consignment of Covishield vaccine over next five days

By Shalaka Shinde
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:06 PM IST
PUNE The next consignment roll out of Covishield vaccine by Oxford-AstraZeneca manufactured at Serum Institute of India (SII), Pune, is likely as the cold chain transport company has been asked to prepare for a major movement over next five days
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

City transports over 10 million Covid vaccine doses across country within 24 hrs

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:06 PM IST
PUNE At 4:55 am, after performing a symbolic “puja”, a truckload of Covishield vaccine doses left Serum Institute of India’s Hadapsar unit on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Residents avoid Katraj–Dehu road bypass highway for fear of accidents

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:58 PM IST
Pune: The series of accidents and fatalities on the Katraj–Dehu road bypass highway has left the residents in the neighbourhood to avoid the deadly stretch — the highway and its service roads — to travel
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Dec 24, 2020(Reuters)
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Dec 24, 2020(Reuters)
others

2 held at Chennai airport with gold in paste form concealed in rectum: Official

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:46 PM IST
Customs officials also recovered gold cut bits and chains concealed in the pant pockets of the two passengers, according to an official.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Rear view mirror violations: Pune police fine 6,248 two-wheeler riders, collect 12, 49,600 fine in 13 days

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:29 PM IST
Pune: The city traffic police from the beginning of this month have intensified its action against residents found riding or driving without rear view mirrors
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

On eve of Lohri, inspiring daughters honoured in Dhuri

By Avtar Singh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:36 PM IST
SANGRUR The festival of Lohri celebrates achievement and brings warmth as people bond around a bonfire
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Paid leave for PMC staff admitted to de-addiction centres

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:30 PM IST
PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will give paid leave to employees admitted into de-addiction centres and will also bear the cost of treatment
READ FULL STORY
Close
A BMC healthcare worker collects the swab sample of a resident at Govandi on Tuesday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
A BMC healthcare worker collects the swab sample of a resident at Govandi on Tuesday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
others

Covid-19 recoveries in Maharashtra exceed cases for 2 days in row

By Tanushree Venkatraman
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Meanwhile, Mumbai reported new 473 Covid-19 cases and seven deaths. The city is on the verge of reaching a grim landmark of 300,000 Covid-19 cases, as the tally stood at 299,799 on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP