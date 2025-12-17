Work for public welfare with dedication: CM to babus at Manthan-2025

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday exhorted the public servants to ensure public welfare with a sense of dedication and duty while inaugurating Manthan-2025, a two-day workshop organised by the Bihar Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (BIPARD) in Gaya Ji. CM Nitish Kumar with bureaucrats at the Manthan-25 in Gaya Ji on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Addressing the top state officials, all 10 divisional commissioners and 38 district magistrates participating in the workshop, Kumar urged them to implement the government schemes quickly and efficiently. “Work for public welfare with complete sensitivity, dedication, and honesty. The people have great expectations from all of you. To make Bihar one of the top five developed states in the country, work swiftly and complete the government’s plans,” Kumar said.

Eminent subject matter experts, senior policymakers, and experienced administrators are scheduled to share their experiences and perspectives in various sessions in the workshop. Conceived as a premier dialogue platform for senior officers, focusing on contemporary governance challenges and emerging administrative priorities, it will decide the future course of administrative machinery in the state.

The core objective of the workshop is to strengthen the district-centric governance framework, enhance coordination between policy formulation and field-level implementation, and promote administrative efficiency through structured experience-sharing and collective deliberations, organisers said.

Detailed discussions were held on key thematic areas, including responsive governance, ease of doing business, challenges and the way forward for urban development, legal and institutional framework for effective administration, and public-private partnership and infrastructure development. Innovative initiatives presented by districts, also highlighted successful governance practices at the grassroots level.

The CMs principal secretary Deepak Kumar, chief secretary Pratyay Amrit, additional chief secretary GAD and BIPARD DG B. Rajendra, secretaries Anupam Kumar, Abhay Kumar Singh, Kumar Ravi, Chandrashekhar Singh, Magadh commissioner Safina AN, Gaya DM Shashank Shubhankar and SSP Anand Kumar were among the officials present in the workshop.

The CM unveiled the plaques and inaugurated a samvad vatika, yoga complex, lawn, nakshatra van, regenerated Brahma Yoni Sarovar, horse riding track, Vikramshila library, motor vehicle training centre, space gallery, BIPARD Gallery, and the centre of excellence at the campus.

Kumar also offered prayers at the Mahabodhi Temple and prayed for the state’s happiness, peace, and prosperity and was presented with a memento by the Mahabodhi Temple management. Deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary will address the closing ceremony of the workshop on Thursday.