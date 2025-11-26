Work on the 3.453 km long 4-lane road and 242 metre long 4-lane bridge over river Subarnarekha worth ₹39.91 crore connecting Bhuiyandih Litti Chowk directly with Bhilaipahari on NH-33 would begin in next 10 days, officials said on Wednesday. Work on 4-lane road from Jamshedpur to NH-33 to start in 10 days

Jamshedpur road circle superintending engineer-cum-executive engineer Deepak Sahay shared this information with Jamshedpur (East) MLA Purnima Das Sahu after the latter expressed her concern over the inordinate delay in the much-needed project to end frequent jams, accidents and smooth traffic movement on the eastern side of Jamshedpur.

This 242-metre 4-lane bridge has been christened as ‘Signature Bridge’, given its specialised design and lighting. This will be the fourth bridge on Subarnarekha in Jamshedpur connecting it with NH-33 directly apart from two more bridges on river Kharkai linking the steel city with Adityapur.

“This bridge and 3.453 km long road will not just be a tourist attraction but also be the lifeline of the eastern part of Jamshedpur city. This will reduce traffic load on Mango bridge, leading to east and smooth traffic movement as all heavy vehicles from the companies on the eastern side of the city will be diverted through this road to NH-33 directly, avoiding Mango bridge. I will be monitoring the project regularly and ensure there is no compromise with quality,” Sahu said.

“All technical roadblocks have been resolved for this project. Technical and administrative approvals have been received. Work on ground will commence within the next 10 days and we will complete the project within the scheduled time frame,” Sahay told HT on Wednesday.

This project was dragging for the past five years, sometimes over design alignment issues, sometimes for government approvals at various levels and NOCs from the forest department.