Work on key infra projects in Gurugram, stalled due to polls, to resume soon

With the Haryana assembly elections over, several key infrastructure projects under the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), which were put on hold due to the enforcement of the model code of conduct will be revived and work on these will resume soon, officials aware of the matter said. Workers install drainage pumps at an underpass near Tau Devilal Stadium in August, before MCC kicked in for Haryana polls. (HT Photo)

The GMDA has in its pipeline projects worth ₹2,500 crore for various infrastructure initiatives that include upgradation of sewage treatment plants, expansion of water treatment plants at Chandu Budhera and Basai, laying of drainage pipelines in developing sectors and upgrades on the Tau Devi Lal stadium and similar projects.

A senior GMDA official said that work on several projects, which was put on hold due to the model code of conduct in place in Haryana since August 16, will begin as letters to proceed (LOP) will be issued to contractors where tenders have been allotted. For a number of major projects, the authority will also be floating tenders and getting detailed project reports prepared within the next two weeks, he added.

GMDA chief engineer Rajesh Bansal, said that the stalled work will soon begin for construction of stormwater drains from Sector 68 to Sector 75 and from Sector 112 to Sector 115. “An amount of ₹84 crore will be spent on these two projects, and this will ensure that waterlogging in these developing sectors reduce significantly. We will also float tenders for construction of water treatment plants at Chandu Budhera and Basai which will cost ₹325 crore. Approvals for these projects have already come in and we will now accelerate the process of awarding tenders so that work can be completed,” he said.

Bansal added that a sewage treatment plant of 200 MLD capacity will be built in Sector 107, which will be constructed at a cost of ₹500 crore. This will be built on about 50 acres of land and the authority will start the process of preparing a detailed project report for this major project, he said.

Another senior GMDA official said that apart from work related to water and sewage infrastructure, the authority is working to get the detailed project report of the elevated SPR road ready after which the project contract to connect Vatika Chowk with Dwarka Expressway will be awarded. The project cost will be ₹620 crore, he said.

The authority also plans to build flyovers at Dadi Sati Chowk in Sector 86 and Ambedkar Chowk near Sector 51. An amount of ₹111 crore will be spent on the construction of these two flyovers. Work is expected to start from next month towards the preparation of DPR to invite tenders for their construction, said the senior official.

Another key project which is likely to see action will be the upgradation of Tau Devi Lal stadium near Rajiv Chowk, which has been approved by the state government. GMDA officials said that tenders will be floated for the ₹634 crore project to rebuild the stadium, pavilions and construction of other amenities for sportspersons.