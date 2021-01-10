Work on Kondli underpass expedited

NOIDA: The Noida Authority on Sunday said that it has expedited work on Kondli underpass to meet a new deadline of April instead of November 2021.

The project is expected to ease traffic between sector 150 and 148 located on either side of the Noida Expressway. The project construction began in June last year.

“We have completed more than 50% work,” said Rajeev Tyagi chief general manager of the Noida authority who along with the authority’s additional chief executive officer Neha Sharma reviewed the project.

The authority is spending ₹43.21 crore budget on the four-lane underpass that is 830 meters wide and is being built without disturbing the traffic above the road.

The underpass is being built at a distance of 19.4 km from zero point at Mahamaya flyover in Noida. As per the survey conducted by the Noida authority around 30,000 motorists will use the underpass once ready.