Work on Kondli underpass expedited
NOIDA: The Noida Authority on Sunday said that it has expedited work on Kondli underpass to meet a new deadline of April instead of November 2021.
The project is expected to ease traffic between sector 150 and 148 located on either side of the Noida Expressway. The project construction began in June last year.
“We have completed more than 50% work,” said Rajeev Tyagi chief general manager of the Noida authority who along with the authority’s additional chief executive officer Neha Sharma reviewed the project.
The authority is spending ₹43.21 crore budget on the four-lane underpass that is 830 meters wide and is being built without disturbing the traffic above the road.
The underpass is being built at a distance of 19.4 km from zero point at Mahamaya flyover in Noida. As per the survey conducted by the Noida authority around 30,000 motorists will use the underpass once ready.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
16-year-old drowns in lake in Diva at Thane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flyers complain of pigeons at Chandigarh International Airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dombivli woman nabs phone of robber who attacked her disabled father, helps police trace gang
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Armed robbers fire at jeweller, his employees in Ambernath
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man complains to police over death threats by unknown caller in Greater Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida factory penalised, shut down for using single-use plastic for manufacturing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida executive’s stolen car recovered, two nabbed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Work on Kondli underpass expedited
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
North MCD to create parking slots for 13000 cars
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida: Forest officials inspect Okhla Bird Sanctuary for signs of bird flu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wrestling matches, bike rally brighten weekend for protesting farmers at UP Gate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi’s minimum temperature falls two notches, further drop in store
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four men arrested after encounter in Greater Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Gate protest site stays aloof from Covid protocols
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP holds 450 mohalla sabhas to highlight corruption in MCDs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox