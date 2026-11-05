Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has exhorted young people to identify problems in their local communities and develop startup solutions to address them, stressing that innovation and entrepreneurship should focus on practical challenges in areas such as water conservation, agriculture, waste management and healthcare. Work on startups that resolve local problems: UP Governor to youth

"Universities should not remain limited to awarding degrees but should develop as centres of startups and employment generation," Patel said while addressing the 'Purvanchal Startup Samvad-2026' at Prof Rajendra Singh University in Prayagraj on Wednesday.

She said identifying the right problem was the first step towards developing a successful solution, citing examples from Gujarat and Maharashtra where public participation and innovation had helped tackle water scarcity, according to a statement issued by the Jan Bhavan here on Thursday.

The governor urged universities to activate their innovation hubs and incubation centres and incorporate design thinking, entrepreneurship and skill development into their curricula.

"Students should be encouraged to take their ideas forward through patent applications and prototypes," she said.

Patel also highlighted the potential of technology to address social concerns, suggesting specialised applications to provide immediate assistance to people in distress and help homeless people find accommodation.

She encouraged students to pursue entrepreneurship rather than limiting themselves to seeking jobs and advised them to use education loans and business credit facilities judiciously.

Emphasising the importance of work culture, she asked young people to cultivate discipline, curiosity and consistency, set deadlines and complete tasks with dedication.

She said failures should be treated as an important part of the journey towards success.

The governor also stressed skill development and women's empowerment, citing the example of around 80,000 women who had been connected with skill development initiatives and made self-reliant.

She urged young people to contribute to the goal of building a developed India by 2047.

The event was organised on November 4 by Prof Rajendra Singh University in collaboration with Dr J Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow. It featured a startup exhibition, interactions with entrepreneurs, a vice-chancellors' roundtable and an ideathon.

Around 1,200 participants, including principals and faculty members of affiliated colleges, attended the programme.

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