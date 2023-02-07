Wrestlers extend support to BKU movement in Meerut district

The Sanyukt Khel Morcha extended support to the Bharatiya Kisan Union’s (BKU) ongoing movement on Sunday. Wrestlers, under the aegis of the Morcha, exhibited their skills at a Dangal (wrestling match) organised at the Govt Inter College’s ground, the protest site for the last 10 days.

BKU’s youth wing president and Naresh Tikait’s son, Gaurav Tikait, inaugurated the Dangal and accused the government of adopting a lackadaisical attitude in resolving farmers’ issues including pending sugarcane dues, support price of procurement, effective control on stray cattle etc.

He said that the government has been briefed about all demands and the movement will continue till all problems are resolved. “A Mahapanchayat will be organised on February 10 in which the future course of action will be decided to further intensify the ongoing movement,” said Tikait.

Meanwhile, RLD leaders and Samajwadi party leaders also extended support to the movement.

Leader of Sanyukt Khel Morcha Param Rathi said that wrestlers are also children of farmers, therefore, they also have extended support to the farmers’ movement. “A nation can’t be happy if its labourers and farmers were not happy,” said Rathi, adding that a similar Dangal will be organised at the movement’s site every Sunday.

He announced that wrestlers from Meerut, Shamli, Bagpat, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Ghaziabad will also participate in the Dangal from next Sunday.

A wrestler, Yudhister, said that farmers are in deep trouble under the rule of the BJP government and wrestlers are also in trouble along with labourers and farmers. He said that the government should accept the demands of farmers so that the country could progress.

Wrestlers Arpit, Deepanshu, Ayaan, Gopal, Badal, Lakshmi, Honey, Sahib and Khushi participated in the Dangal, and winners were awarded.