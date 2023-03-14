Yoga teacher in Prayagraj collapses, dies while teaching

An assistant resource person of the state basic education department, teaching Surya Namaskar to acquaintances, collapsed and died on Monday morning. He was cremated on Tuesday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Manish Tripathi, SHO, Shivkuti police station, said that a post-mortem examination revealed heart attack as the cause of death of Om Prakash Tripathi, 51.

According to family members, Tripathi was an assistant resource person (ARP) and was posted in Soraon. A resident of Shankar Ghat area of Teliarganj locality of the city, he used to practise Yoga for the past many years. While practising yoga, he also used to teach it to a number of people known to him on the grounds of Kabir Ashram, located near Curzon Bridge.

Hari Om Pandey, Tripathi’s old friend and neighbour said, “On Monday, as Tripathi was teaching yoga, he collapsed and became unconscious. He was rushed to hospital and later, I was told that he was no more.

“Everyone in the family and neighbourhood are in a state of shock as barring having diabetes, he was healthy, and was, in fact, our Yoga guru for the last many years.”

Pandey said that Tripathi and his wife, Archana, did not have any child. His father was a retired inspector of Madhya Pradesh police and lived with Tripathi’s brother, in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh.

Praveen Tiwari, basic shiksha adhikari (BSA), Prayagraj, who was among the first to reach Tripathi’s house after getting the news on Monday said, “It is very shocking and sad for all of us. He was a very capable person and an asset to the department.”