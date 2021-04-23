Yogi briefs PM on Covid situation in UP

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in UP.

He thanked the prime minister and the central government over the oxygen quota and help with medical supplies. Adityanath was among the chief ministers of the high Covid-19 burden states with whom PM Modi held a virtual meeting.

Yogi informed PM about the measures such as weekend corona curfew and night curfew in the state to contain Covid-19.

The UP government’s focus was to contain Covid-19 without hampering livelihood, the chief minister added. He also informed PM about the state’s preparations to make the next phase of the vaccination drive from May 1 successful.

UP CM hits out at AAP govt

In a tweet in Hindi, Yogi Adityanath hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi over its allegation that other states were disrupting oxygen supply. Without taking the name of anyone or mentioning oxygen, Adityanath said: “Delhi’s AAP government was levelling baseless allegations on others to hide its own failures and was trying to divert public attention. Such behaviour is indecent and we criticise it.”

In another tweet in Hindi, Yogi, without taking Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s name, said: “Another deed of AAP government came to be witnessed at the high-level meeting of several chief ministers and central ministers, presided over by the prime minister. They (AAP) violated the confidentiality of the meeting to gain cheap publicity.”

At the meeting, PM Modi was seen reprimanding the Delhi chief minister for going live with his part of the interaction with the prime minister. Kejriwal immediately apologised.

Food scheme welcomed

In a statement, the UP chief minister hailed PM Modi for reintroducing Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojna (a ration scheme for poor) for May and June. He said beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act will get extra 5 kg grain. In the present circumstances, the PM’s initiative will provide relief to a large number of people, the chief minister observed. He said that UP government was committed to implementing the scheme successfully in the state.