Yogi leads Navratri rituals at Gorakhnath Temple

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will engage in three days of continuous rituals and worship at Gorakshpeeth in Gorakhpur from Thursday. A puja pandal in Gorakhpur. (HT)

The CM as Gorakshpeethadhishwar, will participate in the traditional Nisha Puja on Ashtami (Thursday) followed by Kanya Puja on Navami (Friday). After the conclusion of Navratri, on Dussehra, the CM will perform a special worship of Guru Gorakhnath before leading the Vijayadashami procession from Gorakhnath Temple.

On the first day of Sharadiya Navratri, the CM performed the ‘Kalash Sthapna’ ritual at the Shaktipeeth in the Gorakhnath temple. Following this, the regular Navratri rituals are being conducted by Yogi Kamalnath, the head priest of the temple, as his representative.

However, from Ashtami to Vijayadashami, the Gorakhshpeethadhishwar himself will lead the worship and rituals.

On Thursday, Yogi will perform the Mahanisha Puja and havan, praying for the welfare of all. On Friday, at 11am, the sacred Kanya Puja will take place. Additionally, the ritual of Batuk Puja will be observed according to tradition.

On Saturday, following the special worship of Guru Gorakhnath and the Tilakotsav, a grand Vijayadashami procession will be taken out in the evening, marking the culmination of the festivities.

Vijayadashmi procession

The Vijayadashami procession is the key highlight of Gorakhpur’s festive tradition. Led by the CM, the procession starts from Gorakhnath Temple. It serves as a powerful example of social harmony, with participation from people across all sections of society. Notably, the procession is given a grand welcome by the minority community, including Muslims and the weaver community.

The procession will reach the Manasarovar Ramlila ground, where the CM will perform the ‘Rajtilak’ of Lord Shri Ram in the ongoing Ramlila, along with offering Aarti to Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman.

On the day of Vijayadashami, the CM will also bless devotees during the traditional Tilakotsav ceremony at Gorakhnath Temple.

In the evening, a grand feast will be organized at the temple, where people from all communities, irrespective of social or religious differences, come together to participate in this age-old tradition.

Special court of saints

The day of Vijayadashami holds significance for another unique reason. On this day, a special court of saints is convened, with the Gorakshpeethadhishwar presiding over as the magistrate (Dandadhikari). According to the traditions of the Nath Panth, the Peethadhishwar mediates and resolves disputes among the saints at Gorakhnath Temple.

On the occasion, a sacred ritual of Patra Puja is held at Gorakhnath Temple.

Durga Puja festivities peak at Gorakhpur

The Durga Puja festivities are going on in full swing, with over 200 Puja pandals set up across Gorakhpur. These pandals, showcasing the region’s rich heritage, have drawn a huge surge of devotees since Wednesday evening. Among the most popular spots is the century-old Durga Badi, renowned for its display of Bengali artistry and culture. Other pandals at key locations like the Railway Station, Kali Bari, and Diwan Bazar are buzzing with spiritual energy on the occasion of Saptami.

In view of huge rush of devotees, heavy vehicles coming from Lucknow and Varanasi will be diverted at Kalessar crossing, while vehicles from Maharajganj will be diverted at Bargadwa crossing.

Additionally, the ADM (city) has issued a 33-point guideline to ensure peaceful celebrations. The use of obscene songs and DJs has been strictly prohibited during the processions. HTC