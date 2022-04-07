Zirakpur: Chhatbir Zoo refutes rumours of animals’ escape from facility

The Chhatbir zoo administration on Wednesday refuted the rumours that have been circulating regarding the escape of some dangerous carnivorous animals from the facility and appealed to people not to forward such fake news on social media.

In a press communique, Kalpana K, field director, zoo canopy administration, said that some old videos of animals roaming in residential areas were doing the rounds which had nothing to do with Chhatbir zoo. “This is fake news that is being circulated to spread fear and panic among the general public. The animals of Zoo Chhatbir are being handled very carefully and in a modern and scientific manner as per directives of the Central Zoo Authority, government of India,” the statement said.

She said that Chhatbir zoo was a popular tourist spot in North India and Punjab and action will be taken against those deliberately tarnishing its name without establishing facts.

She said that the general public should not believe such fake news, refrain from spreading rumours on social media platforms and contact 6239-526-008 in case of any doubt.