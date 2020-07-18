OTS policy for unauthorised construction on hold, violations continue unchecked

cities

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 22:04 IST

Patiala With the Punjab local government department holding back implementation of One-Time Settlement (OTS) of non-compoundable violations in unauthorised construction on hold for over one year now, violations continue unabated. Under the policy, illegal buildings that sprung up in the state before June 30, 2018, were to be regularised.

The policy was conceptualised during the tenure of former local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, but was put in cold storage after Brahm Mohindra took charge in June 2019. Mohindra termed the policy as faulty and asked officials to revise it before re-implementing it.

Mohindra says the policy was held back as it received a lukewarm response. “Around 400 applications were received under the policy. However the number of buildings expected to be covered under the policy is in lakhs,” Mohindra said.

Overall, the regularisation policy was meant to ensure that existing unauthorised buildings were aligned with parking, fire and safety standards across the state, as it was no longer feasible for the government to demolish such buildings.

“The policy was meant to check illegal construction and help state’s local bodies generate revenue by regularising such appointments. Over time, the policy lost sheen,” an official said, on the condition of anonymity.

Mohindra added, “We are consolidating suggestions for redrafting of the policy, which is in the final stages,” he said, adding that the new policy envisages that the applicant shall have to make structural changes in the building, if required, to fulfil the requirement of fire safety and parking within a period of two months from the date of submission of details and shall also submit mandatory clearances from other departments.

Building by-laws prove ineffective

To check the mushrooming of unauthorised buildings under Urban Local Bodies (ULB) limits, the Punjab local government department had introduced new building by-laws in December 2018. However, these by-laws have turned out to be ineffective with rampant violations being reported.

The new rules state that in the case of unauthorised development, the authority shall take suitable action which may include demolition of unauthorised works, sealing of premises, prosecution and criminal proceedings against the offender. Municipal employees, who by their act of commission or omission have allowed unauthorised construction, will also be liable for similar action.