Our take: Victims of cheating and theft, senior citizens in Chandigarh need to feel safe

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 22:25 IST

At an age when they should be living comfortably on their savings and pensions, enjoying the golden years of their lives, senior citizens are falling victims to crimes in Chandigarh. The city has recorded the highest rate of cheating cases against those aged above 60 in 2019, a report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) revealed recently.

According to the Crimes in India 2019 report, seven cases were lodged under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code in Chandigarh, which has a population of 70,000, giving it a rate of 10.4 in 2019. This rate is calculated by taking into account the number of incidents per lakh population. Delhi came next with a rate of 9.2 and Maharashtra with 7.5. The national rate is 2.2 incidents per lakh population.

The city also has the second highest rate of thefts against senior citizens with 29.8 incidents per one lakh population after Delhi at 48.5. To Chandigarh also goes the dubious record of the third highest rate of total crimes committed against seniors at 74.5 incidents per lakh population, placing the city third after Gujarat at 85.4 and Delhi at 93.8. A total of 50 crimes were committed against seniors in the city last year as against 64 in 2018. With 34 cases pending from previous years, the Chandigarh police investigated 84 in all in 2019, out of which chargesheets were submitted in 17 cases. As many as 44 cases are still pending.

It’s not all that difficult to understand the reasons for the crimes. Many aged persons live on their own as their children have moved to other cities, even abroad, for work opportunities. Helpers left behind to care for them often end up exploiting them. As a majority of the elderly is also not computer savvy, they can easily be convinced by unscrupulous elements to share sensitive data such as bank account numbers and pin numbers and have the money siphoned off their accounts.

A concerted effort needs to be made by the police to protect this vulnerable section of our society. Most importantly, banks need to be extra vigilant while handling seniors’ accounts, reporting suspicious transactions and ensuring attendants are ready at banks to help them. A special ‘seniors’ telephone helpline should be set up for anyone wanting to report fraudulent bank calls or needing information on their accounts.

The police, apart from strengthening the beat system to check on seniors, should maintain lists of seniors without assistance and ensure areas and sectors where they live are patrolled at night.

Resident welfare associations too can play a key role in seniors’ care, recruiting volunteers to call the elderly regularly, helping them with bill payments and medicine collections and checking on domestic helpers caring for them.

Putting simple systems in place will ensure the safety and well-being of the people who need the city’s maximum care and attention in the later years of their life.

