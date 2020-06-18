Over 2,000 from Jalandhar dist registered online for job in a month

cities

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 19:00 IST

Jalandhar Amid dearth of employment opportunities due to Covid-induced lockdown, nearly 2,000 people have registered themselves for jobs with the local administration since May 23.

Job-seekers are registering themselves online (www.pgrkam.com) with the district bureau of employment and enterprises (DBEE).

The department managed to provide jobs to 450 people, including labourers. Deputy director, employment generation, Sunita Kalyan, said 450 people were provided jobs in factories and other places in Jalandhar district in the past one month. “They will be earning between ₹7,000 to 10,000 monthly wages,” she said.

“Currently, we are focusing to provide jobs to all registered people and are contacting private firms, offices and educational institutes according to a candidate’s qualification,” she said, adding that in past three months, 150 people also got placements in GooglePay, Amazon and other e-commerce companies for good annual packages.

An official said in normal times, they would receive around 1,000 applications per month and the number has gone up as many daily-wagers, drivers and other professionals lost their employment during the lockdown.

Surinder Kumar, a driver from Goraya town, who was laid-off by his employer last month, said he had applied for a job after being told by a friend and was hoping to get a job soon. He said he worked with the firm for five years before being asked to leave.

Bureau of employment CEO and additional deputy commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said administration was in touch with private companies and educational institutes to adjust all job-seekers.