Over 450 challans issued to two-wheeler riders in 2 days in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: May 16, 2020 00:17 IST

Ludhiana police has commenced a drive against two-wheeler riders to make the residents follow the social distancing norms while commuting. In two days, police have issued over 450 challans for violating the orders of the district magistrate.

As per the orders, not more than one person is allowed to travel on two-wheelers to ensure social distancing. In addition, face mask is mandatory for everyone who steps out of the house.

The drive was planned after Punjab director general of police visited Ludhiana on Sunday and found residents violating the norms. He directed the police commissionerate to intensify the enforcement of Covid guidelines.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP- traffic) Gurdev Singh said, “All the police stations and traffic police personnel were ordered to keep a check on the people commuting on the roads, especially the two-wheeler riders. They are being told to maintain social distance to avoid the spread of the virus.”

“Challans are being issued under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act,” he added.