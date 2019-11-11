e-paper
Overall improvement is Pune district malkhamb team's next mission

Nov 11, 2019
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
Pune: Pune district, host of 39th state malkhamb championship, scored high on conducting the event, but failed to take home a single gold in an individual category. Pune could only earn one silver and three bronze in the two-day event that concluded at Tilak road on Sunday.

“Regular practice and hard work are needed to face the threat from teams like Mumbai Suburban and Satara,” said Abhijeet Bhosale, secretary, Pune District Mallakhamb Association. The coach at Maharashtriya Mandal is disappointed, but hopes the side will perform better in future.

“The outcome of a game depends on the performance in 90 seconds. Our players have the quality to deliver, but failed this time,” Bhosale said.

The event was dominated by Satara and Mumbai teams (Suburban and City). Satara clinched five gold medals. “When we talk about Satara, it is the consistent practice that is giving the district team success. I am impressed with their performance,” added Bhosale.

The lone silver for Pune team was earned by Vaishavi Watwe, a Class 10 student of Millennium English Medium School, in the under-16 category with 7.80 points.

“I need to work on my strength as that is where I missed the gold this time,” said Watwe.

Shruti Gulwe from Satara (8.30) and Jivika Patil of Mumbai City (7.75) claimed gold and bronze medal respectively.

Shifting from gymnastics to malkhamb, Gulwe also feels that Pune need to improve on all the aspects of the sport to earn more medals in future.

“Strength, endurance, stamina – all these are aspects where we need to focus. Other teams are stronger than Pune at the moment. Satara is best in state in rope event, while on pole Mumbai suburban is a team to watch out for,” Watwe said.

Sanskar Shinde delivers his personal best

Sanskar Shinde, 11, wins his maiden bronze with 7.850 points.

“I was placed 5th last year,” said Shinde, who showed no fear to perform in under-14 category. Along with the pole, he also likes to perform on rope and hanging malkhamb.

Results:

Under-14 boys: 1. Prasad Patil, Satara 8.150; 2. Atharva Tandel Mumbai City 7.959; 3. Sanskar Shinde, Pune 7.850

Under -16 girls: 1. Shruti Gulwe, Satara 8.30; 2. Vaishavi Watwe Pune, 7.80; 3. Jivika Patil Mumbai city 7.79

