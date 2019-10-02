e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 02, 2019

Overcharging for bananas costs Big Bazaar ₹15,000

cities Updated: Oct 02, 2019 01:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PATIALA The Patiala district consumer forum has imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on Big Bazaar for overcharging a consumer for bananas.

Penalising the retail chain, the forum also directed it to deposit ₹10,000 in Army Welfare Fund Battle Casualties.

Complainant Ashok Bansal, a resident of the Sheranwala Gate area of Patiala, bought 885 grams of bananas from Big Bazaar store in Omex Mall, Patiala, on December 1 last year. The payable amount was ₹30.98, but the retail chain charged ₹38.06 from him, ₹7 more than the maximum retail price (MRP).

Bansal contacted the store manager who assured him to get the matter resolved within 24 hours. The manager told Bansal that he will be informed on phone to collect the refund. But the complaint was not processed and the complainant failed to get the refund. He filed a complaint with the forum on February 22 this year.

In its order, the forum observed that if a consumer is charged ₹7 more than the MRP on one product, one can understand the enormity of unfair trade practices adopted by the popular retail chain.

“Therefore, Big Bazaar is directed to refund ₹7 to the complainant and ₹5,000 as compensation for causing mental harassment and litigation cost,” the forum observed.

In July, JW Marriott, a five-star hotel in Chandigarh, was fined ₹25,000 by the excise and taxation department for overcharging from actor Rahul Bose for bananas.

The 51-year-old actor shared a clip on Twitter where he narrated an unexpected experience of paying ₹442 for two bananas at the hotel.

The fine was imposed after the hotel authorities failed to give a satisfactory reply on a show-cause notice served over the issue.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 01:05 IST

top news
At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
Oct 02, 2019 15:33 IST
In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
Oct 02, 2019 16:44 IST
UK court rejects Pak’s claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
UK court rejects Pak’s claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
Oct 02, 2019 16:23 IST
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Oct 02, 2019 09:11 IST
Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: The man who chronicled Gandhi
Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: The man who chronicled Gandhi
Oct 02, 2019 13:29 IST
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma’s engagement with India of 2019
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma’s engagement with India of 2019
Oct 02, 2019 11:27 IST
Following the Mahatma’s footsteps, do your bit for people around you
Following the Mahatma’s footsteps, do your bit for people around you
Oct 02, 2019 15:10 IST
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Oct 02, 2019 13:11 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreGandhi Jayanti UpdatesIPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities