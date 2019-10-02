Overcharging for bananas costs Big Bazaar ₹15,000

cities

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 01:05 IST

PATIALA The Patiala district consumer forum has imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on Big Bazaar for overcharging a consumer for bananas.

Penalising the retail chain, the forum also directed it to deposit ₹10,000 in Army Welfare Fund Battle Casualties.

Complainant Ashok Bansal, a resident of the Sheranwala Gate area of Patiala, bought 885 grams of bananas from Big Bazaar store in Omex Mall, Patiala, on December 1 last year. The payable amount was ₹30.98, but the retail chain charged ₹38.06 from him, ₹7 more than the maximum retail price (MRP).

Bansal contacted the store manager who assured him to get the matter resolved within 24 hours. The manager told Bansal that he will be informed on phone to collect the refund. But the complaint was not processed and the complainant failed to get the refund. He filed a complaint with the forum on February 22 this year.

In its order, the forum observed that if a consumer is charged ₹7 more than the MRP on one product, one can understand the enormity of unfair trade practices adopted by the popular retail chain.

“Therefore, Big Bazaar is directed to refund ₹7 to the complainant and ₹5,000 as compensation for causing mental harassment and litigation cost,” the forum observed.

In July, JW Marriott, a five-star hotel in Chandigarh, was fined ₹25,000 by the excise and taxation department for overcharging from actor Rahul Bose for bananas.

The 51-year-old actor shared a clip on Twitter where he narrated an unexpected experience of paying ₹442 for two bananas at the hotel.

The fine was imposed after the hotel authorities failed to give a satisfactory reply on a show-cause notice served over the issue.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 01:05 IST