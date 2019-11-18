Owaisi, AIMPLB members anti-national: ABAP chief

e-paper
Updated: Nov 18, 2019 23:22 IST
Kenneth John
Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Mahant Narendra Giri on Monday called the members of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) anti-national after they declared on Sunday that they would file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue.

He said when the majority of Muslims had accepted the apex court’s decision, “a handful of people” were trying to disturb the peace and harmony of the country. He said that their backgrounds should be thoroughly probed for any terror links.

As per the ABAP chief, the call details of the members of AIMPLB should also be checked to find out whether they had any link with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan and whether Pakistan was behind their decision that could jeopardise the peace and harmony of the country.

Attacking chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi, Giri said Owaisi was acting like an agent of Pakistan’s PM.

“If any disturbance is caused in the country due to filing of the review petition, only Asaduddin Owaisi and members of AIMPLB would be solely responsible,” he added.

Welcoming the decision of main litigant Iqbal Ansari and chairman of Sunni Waqf Board Zafar Farooqui for not filing any review petition, he said that such a gesture was bound to enhance peace and brotherhood among both the communities.

