Paddy procurement to commence in Haryana from Sept 27

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 20:58 IST

The procurement of paddy will start from September 27 in Haryana, officials said on Sunday.

The Centre has announced commencement of paddy procurement at the minimum support price (MSP) with immediate effect in Punjab and Haryana in the wake of early arrival of the kharif crop in these two states. Otherwise, paddy procurement for the 2020-21 kharif (summer) marketing season was scheduled to begin from October 1 in all the key growing states, it said.

Additional chief secretary, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department, PK Das, said the ‘PR-126’ variety of paddy has been harvested by farmers in four districts of Karnal, Kurukshetra, Ambala and Kaithal. Farmers of these districts have brought their crops to the mandis.

“The procurement has been advanced and the government agencies will procure the paddy from the mandis of these four districts on September 27 and 28. From September 29, procurement will start in all mandis of the state and the schedule will be prepared as per the registration of farmers on Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal,” the ACS said.

From this year, the ACS said, the farmers will have to register themselves on the Meri-Fasal Mera Byora portal. Arrangements have also been made for on the spot registration in the mandis.

He said arrangements are being made with the rice-millers for procurement of paddy that has already arrived in the mandis of the four districts. The ACS said e-Kharid portal will also start from September 29 and scheduling for the same will also be done.

A senior official said the state government has also made arrangements of direct payment to farmers. He said the farmers can choose if they want the payment through arhtiya or directly in their own account.

The official said this year the government is expecting to procure 58 lakh Metric Tonnes paddy against 64 lakh MT last year, following a fall in the acreage under paddy.

Of the total procurement, 40%, will be done by Hafed and food and supplies department of the Haryana government, 15% by Haryana state warehousing corporation and 5% directly by the food corporation of India.

The government has also decided to make its own arrangements for the transportation of the procured paddy from the mandi to the rice mill to bring more transparency.

“Earlier, the rice millers used to make transportation arrangements for procured paddy but from this year the government will transport the paddy from mandi to mill to bring transparency in the process,” the official said. He said decision was taken after complaints of fake procurement.

Centre approves Price Support Scheme for Moong

The Centre has approved implementation of the Price Support Scheme (PSS) for procurement of about 5,825 MT of Moong in Haryana for this Kharif season. As per the approval the procurement period will be for 90 days which will start with effect from October 1. The central nodal agency will verify the availability of scientific storage space, as per PSS guideline, arranged by the Haryana government within normal limits from the procurement centres and procurements will be limited as per the confirmed availability of scientific storage.