e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 06, 2020
Home / Cities / Pak repatriates 20 fishermen via Attari-Wagah border

Pak repatriates 20 fishermen via Attari-Wagah border

cities Updated: Jan 06, 2020 23:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

Pakistan on Monday repatriated 20 fishermen via Attari-Wagah border. All of them belonged to Andhra Pradesh, who had been in the neighbouring country’s custody since November 2018.

The fishermen were handed over by Pak Rangers to the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel led by Commandant Mukund Kumar Jha at the Attari-Wagah border around 7pm after the culmination of Beating the Retreat ceremony.

As per the information, the fishermen were released from Malir district prison in Karachi on Sunday and later handed over to the volunteers of a foundation in Pakistan. The volunteers arranged for the fishermen’s travel from Lahore railway station to the Wagah border.

BSF personnel took the fishermen to the integrated check post (ICP) to conclude formalities. The fishermen will be taken to New Delhi on Tuesday.

At the Attari-Wagah border, they were received by Andhra Pradesh’s animal husbandry and fisheries minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana and special chief secretary (animal husbandry) Poonam Malakondaiah.

“The fishermen will be taken to Delhi tomorrow from where they would go to their homes,” Poonam said, while adding that efforts were on to get other fishermen in Pakistan’s custody freed. The released fishermen were fishing in the Arabian Sea when they were captured last year.

In April 2019, Pakistan had freed 100 fishermen belonging to Gujarat.

tags
top news
Trump says Iran will ‘never’ have nukes; puts Iraq on notice
Trump says Iran will ‘never’ have nukes; puts Iraq on notice
Got vital clues, say Delhi cops on Crime Branch probe in JNU violence
Got vital clues, say Delhi cops on Crime Branch probe in JNU violence
Centre tells states to fall in line over traffic penalties, packs in a warning
Centre tells states to fall in line over traffic penalties, packs in a warning
Didn’t see ‘tukde-tukde’ gang when I studied in JNU: Jaishankar
Didn’t see ‘tukde-tukde’ gang when I studied in JNU: Jaishankar
IND vs SL: ‘Last inspection at 9:30 pm, most players left by 9’
IND vs SL: ‘Last inspection at 9:30 pm, most players left by 9’
‘Give us vote only if...’: Arvind Kejriwal’s new pitch for Delhi elections
‘Give us vote only if...’: Arvind Kejriwal’s new pitch for Delhi elections
Lehmann’s Twitter account hacked, anti-Iran messages posted on timeline
Lehmann’s Twitter account hacked, anti-Iran messages posted on timeline
Why university students have finally found a voice | Opinion
Why university students have finally found a voice | Opinion
trending topics
JNU violenceJNU AttackJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeAligarh Muslim UniversityGolden Globes 2020 LIVEKushal PunjabiSara Ali KhanRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities