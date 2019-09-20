Pak should withdraw ‘jazia’ on Kartarpur pilgrims: Capt

cities

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday likened the $20 per pilgrim service charge by Pakistan on those travelling through the upcoming corridor to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur to ‘jazia’ (tax non-Muslims pay as per Sharia law), reiterating his demand for an immediate withdrawal of the proposed fee.

The CM’s remark came days after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) expressed similar views on the issue.

Interacting with the media after visiting the construction site for the corridor at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district, Amarinder said, “Mughal emperor Akbar had abolished the controversial and regressive tax during his rule. The proposed service/facilitation charge is against the basic spirit of Sikh tenet of allowing ‘khulle darshan deedar’ (open access) at the gurdwaras that remained in Pakistan after Partition.”

“I have already sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to pressurise Pakistan into withdrawing the service charge,” he pointed out.

He had suggested that the ministry of external affairs (MEA) take up the matter in a bilateral meeting for an early resolution of the issue.

He expressed the confidence that the work on the corridor on the Indian territory will be completed by October 30, expressing concerns about the pace of progress on the other side.

In response to a question on the security concerns along the corridor, he underlined the need for remaining on a constant guard.

‘READY TO SUPPORT SGPC TO CELEBRATE 550TH GURPURB’

About the differences with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on celebrating the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, Amarinder said he wants that the Gurpurb be marked jointly by rising above party politics.

“We are ready to support the SGPC on this. Talks are progressing cordially as my cabinet colleague Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa met them on Wednesday to resolve all the issues amicably. I urge one and all to rise above petty politics to celebrate the historic event jointly,” he said.

The CM also urged to the people to uphold the tenets of Guru Nanak to conserve water and air.

“My visit here is special as I served in the border area during the 1965 Indo-Pakistan war when I was in the army. It is a matter of great pride and honour that the valiant Indian soldiers were defending the nation’s borders from external as well as internal aggression, but the frequent sacrifices they had to make were disturbing,” he added.

On enhanced fines under the amended Motor Vehicles Act, the CM said since the Centre has left the final decision to states, the ministry concerned is looking into the matter.

On unemployment, he claimed that 9 lakh youth were given jobs and self-employment opportunities in four job fairs.

He also paid obeisaance at Gurdwara Dehra Sahib, Dera Baba Nanak.

