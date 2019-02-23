Pak woman caught while crossing border succumbs to injuries

Three days after Border Security Force (BSF) personnel apprehended a Pakistani woman, Gulshan Bibi, 40, at Indo-Pak international border in Dera Baba Nanak Sector in Gurdaspur district on Wednesday, she succumbed to injuries, at Guru Nanak Hospital, Amritsar, on Friday.

Sources in the BSF said that during initial investigation, Gulshan Bibi had told them that she was from Tajpura in Punjab Province of Pakistan. They added that she had also told the authorities that her husband had left her with Pakistani Rangers a few days ago. On Tuesday night, she had managed to flee from the rangers’ custody. She was not carrying any document of identity.

“She was trying to cross over to the Indian territory along the international border between India and Pakistan near the Bangar border outpost (BoP) of BSF about 4.15am. She was challenged, but when she kept on moving towards the Indian territory, two bullets were fired at her, following which she fell down. She was lying injured across the fencing in unconscious state. After a thorough search, she was handed over to Dera Baba Nanak police in the morning,” DIG, BSF, Gurdaspur Sector, Rajesh Sharma, had said, on Wednesday.

After a thorough search, during which nothing objectionable was recovered from her, she was handed over to Dera Baba Nanak police. Guru Nanak hospital medical superintendent Dr Surinder Pal Singh said that when admitted to the hospital, she was bleeding heavily.

“As she was critical, we conducted a surgery and shifted her to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). However, due to massive blood loss, she did not respond to treatment and succumbed to her injuries, early morning on Friday,” Dr Pal added.

“A team of doctors has been formed to conduct the postmortem of the deceased. After the post-mortem, the body will be handed over to the police,” he added.

