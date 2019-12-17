e-paper
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Home / Cities / Pak woman, daughters booked for overstaying

Pak woman, daughters booked for overstaying

cities Updated: Dec 17, 2019 00:59 IST
Lucknow A Pakistani women and her two daughters were booked for living in India without valid documents since 2004, in for contravention of the Foreigners Act.

According to SHO Chinhat Sachin Singh, “ Uzma, a resident of Pakistan was married to Salal Abdul Nasir (a resident of Chinhat) in Pakistan in 1996 . Uzma’s elder daughter Mahek was born in Pakistan while second daughter Manihal was born in India.”

Uzma came to Lucknow on a Pakistani passport on a visa of 65 days , but she overstayed illegally despite expiry of her visa on December 31 ,2004. However, the local intelligence unit got information about her and inspector Sanjay Kumar Yadav conducted an inquiry into the matter. He found that Uzma had been staying in Chinhat despite expired visa.

Now the report would be sent to the higher authorities who will decide the further course of action.

However, the family members of Uzma said that she had applied for extension of visa regularly, latest in 2018.

Lawyer Prashant Kumar said, “ The agencies will have to ensure the motive behind her overstay in India. They will also have to look into the fact whether or not during her stay Uzma tried to get Indian identity cards such as voter ID card , Aadhar number or bank account etc with the help of forged documents. If yes, she and her daughters would face serious charges and be jailed, otherwise they would be deported.”

However, overstay of a Pakistani national for around 15 years exposed the lethargic attitude of local intelligence agencies too, said Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia who has been raising the matter of illegal Bangadeshis and Pakistanis living in the city.

