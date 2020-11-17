Pakistan must vacate PoK: RSS leader Indresh Kumar

cities

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 16:43 IST

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar on Tuesday asked Islamabad to vacate Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) as well as Gilgit-Baltistan.

“Jammu & Kashmir has got rid of a separate flag, constitution, and citizenship. It has now integrated fully with India. I congratulate people. Now, a voice will be raised for PoK, and Gilgit-Baltistan. They were part of Jammu & Kashmir and hence should be acceded to India,” said Kumar. He was referring to the end of Jammu & Kashmir’s special status last year that provided for a separate flag and constitution for the erstwhile state.

Kumar, who was in Jammu for a convention of RSS’s Muslim Rashtriya Manch, said it was now time to make Parliament’s February 1994 resolution about PoK being India’s integral part a reality. “From today, a movement will be launched to get PoK, Baltistan-Gilgit vacated by Pakistan. Pakistan should withdraw its forces and vacate it.”

Kumar hit out at former Jammu & Kashmir chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti and asked them to leave India and settle in China and Pakistan over their statements seeking restoration of Jammu & Kashmir’s special status. “It is better they leave India and Kashmir and settle wherever they want to. Jammu & Kashmir was, is, and will remain an integral part of India. Now no separatism will work here and separatist leaders are not going to be accepted.”

Kumar said when leaders like Mufti and Abdullah were detained in 2019 as the Centre divested Jammu & Kashmir of its special status, the region was peaceful. “None resented their detention and none was sad. When they were released, none went to welcome them.”

He said the Congress’s move to join the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, which has been formed for the fight for restoring Jammu & Kashmir’s special status, shows the party does not stand for sovereignty and integrity of India. “It joined those who are trying to disintegrate India... people will not forgive.”