Nov 05, 2019-Tuesday
Pakistan opens fire on forward posts in Poonch

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 11:57 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustantimes
         

JAMMU: Pakistani Rangers on Tuesday targeted forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir with small arms firing, a defence official said.

The Indian Army effectively retaliated.

“At 7.40am, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms along LoC in Kirni sector of Poonch district,” he said. The firing stopped around 8am.

On Monday night, Pakistani Rangers opened fire from across the border in the Manyari-Chorgali area of Hiranagar sector.

The Border Security Force (BSF) guarding the border retaliated.

