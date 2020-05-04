Pakistan opens heavy fire in 2 sectors of Rajouri, India hits back

cities

May 04, 2020

Pakistan on Monday opened heavy fire along the Line of Control (LoC) and targeted Indian posts and villages in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said, “Pak violated ceasefire in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district at about 1600 hours (4pm). Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Nowshera sector. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly”. “Around 4.30 pm, they targeted Sunderbani sector and initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation. Indian Army is responding befittingly there as well,” he added.

On Thursday, 16-year-old Gulfaraz was killed, while 35-year-old Zaffer Iqbal sustained injuries in Pakistani shelling in adjoining Poonch district. There has been a spurt in ceasefire violations by Pakistan at the LoCs since March 25, when India announced the lockdown across the country to combat Covid-19 pandemic.

“Pakistan has been targeting our positions and villages but we are responding strongly,” said a senior officer of the Northern Command. Indian Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane on Monday slammed Pakistan for its “myopic” and “limited” agenda of pushing terrorists into Indian territory. General Narvane’s statement came a day after the India lost Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood, two soldiers and a sub-inspector in Handwara during a counter-insurgency operation, seen as one of the deadliest for Indian security forces in recent times.

“Pakistan is still following its own myopic and limited agenda of pushing terrorists inside India. Unless Pakistan gives up its policy of state-sponsored terrorism, we will continue to respond appropriately and with precision,” Naravane said.