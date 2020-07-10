Palava residents may approach court over inflated bills

cities

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 20:21 IST

Over 500 residents of Palava city Dombivli who had complained about the exorbitant electricity bills during the lockdown period, have now decided to approach the court if their grievances are not addressed in seven days. The residents have also written to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and energy minister Nitin Raut against the excessive, exorbitant bills.

Rohini Pathak, 32, one of the residents of Palava city who received a bill of 35,000 said, “We have complained about the excessive bills and have decided to take legal steps against the authorities if they don’t address it. We have given a seven days period to respond and solve our complaint. If they fail to do so, we will approach the court.”

When a complaint was emailed to MSEDCL, Pathak received a reply, that said, “Your bill not subjected to any revision and it is requested to pay the energy bill immediately”.

“There are more than 500 residents in Palava City who demand government and judicial inquiry of electricity bills, which possibly may lead to mental trauma, depressions and even termination of life by many,” she added.

The residents have received bills ranging from ₹28,000 to ₹60,000 for the months of April, May and June.

Manoj Aiyer, 45, another resident said, “I have already complained about the excessive bills since last two years, but there has been no response from the MSEDCL. This time they have crossed the limit. My average bill for the month April and May month was 6,500 which I had already paid and despite this I got the bill worth ₹60,780.”

An officer from MSEDCL Dombivli division said, “The company is taking complaints and addressing them one by one. The complaint from Palava residents will also be looked into.”