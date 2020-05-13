e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Palghar lynching case: 14 more held by CID

Palghar lynching case: 14 more held by CID

cities Updated: May 13, 2020 00:39 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

Fourteen more tribals have been arrested by the CID on Monday in connection with the April 16 Palghar lynching case in which 134 arrests have been made so far.

A CID officer said, the 14 accused were picked up from the surrounding jungles in Kasa and have been remanded to police custody till May 20 by the Dahanu court on Tuesday.

There are still more than 500 unidentified and absconding accused named in the three FIRs filed at Kasa police station. The three men, including two sadhus, were lynched on April 16. They were reportedly mistaken for thieves by the accused.

Five policemen from Kasa have been found guilty of failing to protect the victims from the mob while 35 personnel transferred and the Palghar SP Gaurav Singh sent on compulsory leave by the home minister Anil Deshmukh. They are under suspension.

Meanwhile, the 105 suspects first arrested a day after the lynching will be produced in Dahanu court on Thursday.

The tribals have alleged that innocents are being arrested while the CID said that the arrests are being made as per CCTV images from the spot.

top news
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
Aarogya Setu, India’s Covid-19 tracker, now has 10 crore users
Aarogya Setu, India’s Covid-19 tracker, now has 10 crore users
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
PM Modi’s stimulus for self-reliant India. Enough to reboot Indian economy?
PM Modi’s stimulus for self-reliant India. Enough to reboot Indian economy?
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In