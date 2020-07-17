e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Palghar tutor booked for taking classes despite restrictions

Palghar tutor booked for taking classes despite restrictions

cities Updated: Jul 17, 2020 01:14 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

A 44-year-old tutor, Jaimala Bhalchandra Bhoir, has been booked by Palghar police on Wednesday for allegedly taking classes of 20 children in her bungalow in violation of lockdown norms and the ban order by Palghar district collector restricting gathering of more than four people.

Senior inspector DS Patil of Palghar police said, “Bhoir who runs a tutorial had called 20 students for home tuitions despite the ban. We got a tip-off and raided the centre. We have booked Bhoir under sections 188 (disobedience), 269(spread of infection) of the Indian Penal Code and Disaster Management Act, 2005.”

“We have not arrested her yet but have issued a notice asking her to be present before the Palghar court after a charge sheet is filed,” said Patil adding that this is the first such case where a private tutorial owner has been booked for taking classes in violation of lockdown norms.

Schools and colleges in the district have been shut since March 23 after the imposition of the nationwide lockdown in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

top news
1 million Covid-19 infections in India, toll nears 25,600
1 million Covid-19 infections in India, toll nears 25,600
‘Obstructive and insincere’: India roasts Pak after meeting Kulbhushan Jadhav
‘Obstructive and insincere’: India roasts Pak after meeting Kulbhushan Jadhav
India lifted 270 million people out of poverty in 2005-15, says study
India lifted 270 million people out of poverty in 2005-15, says study
Delhi adds 1,652 new Covid-19 cases, active cases fall by 400 in a day
Delhi adds 1,652 new Covid-19 cases, active cases fall by 400 in a day
‘Double defence’: Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine’s early trial results raise hopes
‘Double defence’: Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine’s early trial results raise hopes
Sachin Pilot’s plea in court invokes freedom of speech, hearing at 1 pm today
Sachin Pilot’s plea in court invokes freedom of speech, hearing at 1 pm today
UK frowns at opposition to new Hindu temple in Pakistan
UK frowns at opposition to new Hindu temple in Pakistan
Pakistan, China plan dam in PoK; India slams ‘attempts at material change’
Pakistan, China plan dam in PoK; India slams ‘attempts at material change’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 CasesLudo first lookMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 LiveTN 12th Results 2020Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In