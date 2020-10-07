e-paper
Panchkula: 22-year-old man held for sexually assaulting girl

cities Updated: Oct 07, 2020 23:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old girl sexually, Panchkula police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Ankit. As per the victim’s grandmother, on August 30, around 1am, she noticed that her granddaughter was missing. “I tried to find her with the help of my 10-year-old grandson, she could not be traced. Then I went to check the bathroom where she was found lying unconscious,” she had told the police.

On regaining consciousness, the girl told her grandmother that Ankit took her to his house and outraged her modesty.

As per the complainant, the accused also threatened to kill the victim. The FIR has been registered under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

