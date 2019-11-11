Panchkula hotelier eyeing Canadian PR duped of ₹45 lakh

cities

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 01:01 IST

A hotelier’s dreams of securing a permanent residency in Canada turned awry, as the friend he trusted to help him duped him of ₹45 lakh.

Complainant Narender Khillan, 40, a resident of Sector 10, told the police that he knew the accused, Sunil Nikhanj, his wife, Aneesha Nikhanj, and son Anmol Nikhanj for sometime, and they had cordial relations.

The family was earlier living in Mansa Devi Complex, Panchkula, and had recently shifted to Mohali.

SHARED SUCCESS STORIES TO WIN CONFIDENCE

Khillan told the police that the family visited his house in June 2016, and shared that they had started an immigration agency to help people move abroad.

“Sunil told me that his relatives were settled abroad, and recently his daughter had also moved overseas. He said their relatives abroad helped them with the immigration documents, and another group ensured the job was accomplished easily,” he alleged, adding that this way, Sunil claimed to have sent many people to Canada, US and the UK either as permanent residents or for jobs.

Thereafter, the family of three continued visiting him, and won his confidence by sharing more success stories of permanent residency and visa documents.

“Eventually Sunil told me that I can also easily get a Canadian PR and set up my business there. After discussing this with my family, I accepted his offer. Sunil asked me for ₹50 lakh, out of which ₹45 lakh was to be given first, and remaining after getting the PR,” Khillan alleged.

Inspector Rajeev Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 5, said the complainant paid ₹25 lakh first, and another ₹20 lakh in two instalments of ₹10 lakh each, that the accused demanded as various embassy fees.

Later, Sunil told him that his PR papers had arrived at the Indian embassy and he will get his visa by February 2017.

“Khillan waited patiently for a few months. But when he saw no fruitful outcome of his investment, he asked Sunil to return his money or he will approach the police. The accused then gave him three cheques, but these were dishonoured by the bank,” the SHO said.

When the complainant confronted the trio, he was threatened of dire consequences and of being implicated in false cases.

Acting on Khillan’s complaint, police have registered a case under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged, document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 5 police station.

The SHO said they had launched an investigation, and were working to trace and arrest the accused.