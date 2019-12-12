Panchkula MDC SHO suspended, home guard arrested for extortion, stalking

cities

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 01:03 IST

The station house officer (SHO) of the Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) police station was suspended and a home guard volunteer was arrested for allegedly extorting money from a beauty salon and stalking a woman employee there.

The SHO, inspector Ravi Kant Sharma, and the home guard volunteer, Jashan Pal, were booked under Sections 354D (stalking) and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code on Tuesday night. The latter will be produced in court on Thursday.

Home guard volunteer Jashan Pal in the custody of Panchkula police. (HT Photo)

Following the action, SHO Sharma was shifted to the police lines. However, he has gone missing since.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Kamal Deep Goyal said, “The SHO has been placed under suspension. His role in the case is being investigated before an arrest is made. Since he was sent to the police lines, his mobile phone has been switched off and he also did not report to the police lines.”

The case was registered following a complaint by the salon owner, who also submitted the salon’s CCTV camera footage to the police.

The complainant approached the police on Tuesday evening, stating that Pal used to take ₹10,000 as “protection money” every month at the behest of the SHO, and also stalked and harassed his manager at their salon in Sector 5, MDC.

“A CD containing CCTV clippings of the salon was submitted with the complaint. They show the homeguard volunteer at the salon’s reception, taking money from the woman,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Vijay Deswal.

The video also shows the home guard volunteer touching the woman and harassing her, sources in the police said.

They said some voice recordings were also submitted with the CCTV footage. These contain conversations between Pal and the SHO regarding some payment.

SALON OWNER TOLD TO DOUBLE PAYMENT

The complainant alleged that last month, the home guard told them to double the “protection money” to ₹20,000 as other salons were paying that much as well. When the woman manager refused, she was harassed and threatened that the salon will be shut down.

He alleged that the home guard then called the SHO, who told him to collect ₹10,000 only, and asked the woman manager to meet him later.

WOMAN CLAIMS SHE WAS NEVER HARASSED

Meanwhile, the woman manager on Wednesday recorded her statement before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

“In her statement, she refuted the allegations levelled by the salon owner,” DCP Kamal Deep Goyal said.

The woman claimed that the money she was handing to the home guard was for some work, as she knew him personally through her family.

The DCP said they were thoroughly probing all aspects in the matter, and the SHO will be told to join the investigation once he was traced.