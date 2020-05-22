e-paper
Panchkula realtor found dead in his car in Zirakpur

Family says the 50-year-old was an alcoholic and often slept in his car

May 22, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
A property dealer was found dead in his car parked outside Ganesh Complex in Zirakpur on Friday. The deceased was identified as Mohan Sharma, 50, resident of Sector 19, Panchkula, police said.

His family told the police that he was an alcoholic and often used to sleep in his car. He was found dead in the back seat of his Tata Indigo car parked on the roadside. On the statement of his family, police have initiated inquest proceedings. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy.

