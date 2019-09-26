Panchkula’s AAP candidate Yogeshwar Sharma starts campaigning from Barwala

cities

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for Panchkula assembly constituency Yogeshwar Sharma on Wednesday started his election campaign from the rural segment of the district.

Sharma who started the campaigning from Barwala block, said a meeting was held with the party workers and a strategy was chalked out to start the poll campaign. The Brahmin Welfare Sabha of Panchkula also gave its support to Sharma.

He said he received a good response on the first day of campaigning in the village.

He said they will also apprise villagers of the work done by the AAP government in Delhi for the villages. “Even today, the villagers are craving for electricity, water, and roads. A separate manifesto is being prepared for Haryana and for the Panchkula assembly constituency,” he said.

He said education, health, cheaper electricity, welfare of farmers and soldiers will be the top agenda for him.

“For Panchkula, the priority will be setting up of higher education institutions and the rehabilitation of areas like Indira and Rajiv colonies, industry expansion and lowering of electricity and water rates for the residents,” he added.

His name was declared as the Panchkula AAP candidate on September 22. This is Sharma’s first election as a candidate. Sharma, a computer engineer, is also the party president of Ambala Lok Sabha constituency.

He had joined AAP in 2013, was appointed as the district president in 2016, and the president of Ambala Lok Sabha constituency in 2018.

Sharma’s name was part of the list of the 22 candidates announced by AAP on September 22 for the assembly elections. The district of Panchkula has two assembly sections--Panchkula and Kalka. AAP is yet to announce its Kalka candidate.

