e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Pandemic brings AIR’s Urdu shows to halt, border listeners disappointed

Pandemic brings AIR’s Urdu shows to halt, border listeners disappointed

Staff in Delhi is unable to record programmes due to the Covid-19 outbreak

cities Updated: Jul 07, 2020 00:20 IST
Surjit Singh
Surjit Singh
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
(ISTOCK)
         

Strategically important due to its location close to the international border with Pakistan, All India Radio’s Gharinda tower near Attari integrated check post (ICP) is currently non-functional as the staff in Delhi is unable to record programmes due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

This has left listeners on both sides of the border, especially those in Pakistan’s Lahore located about 25 kms from the Attari-Wagah border, disappointed as they are no longer able to tune into Urdu programming relayed from here.

“This is disappointing. The shows were very popular among Amritsar residents and also the intelligentsia of Lahore. Pakistan is covering Amritsar through a number of FM and medium-wave transmitters but India is unable to cover Lahore now. This is a wakeup call for Prasar Bharati,” said Harjap Singh Aujla, a retired engineer in Amritsar.

Kulwant Singh Ankhi, patron of Amritsar Vikas Manch, an NGO, said, “Earlier, the problem was that the original 1,000-ft high tower, through which a larger audience could be reached, was not being commissioned. Now, the suspension of Urdu programming has created a new problem.”

Aujla adds that the non-commissioning of the high-tower is a waste of resources as AIR is able to reach only 25% of the population it is supposed to cover in the area on both sides. He says that officials cite a slight bend in the upper portion of tower for its disuse.

Santosh Rishi of the All-India Radio, Jalandhar, who manages the Gharinda tower, says, “The Urdu programming, which was relayed by the Delhi office, has gone off air temporarily due to the pandemic outbreak. The staff is currently unable to rejoin office. We have written to the Delhi office to resume the service, but we cannot say anything on when it will be resumed.”

top news
In just 10 days, Bengaluru has seen a six-fold rise in active Covid-19 cases
In just 10 days, Bengaluru has seen a six-fold rise in active Covid-19 cases
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
UK imposes sanctions including visa ban against human rights abusers
UK imposes sanctions including visa ban against human rights abusers
Thiruvananthapuram under triple lockdown as Kerala’s Covid-19 tally rises to 5,622
Thiruvananthapuram under triple lockdown as Kerala’s Covid-19 tally rises to 5,622
Covid-19 casualty denied dignity in death, body dumped by earthmover
Covid-19 casualty denied dignity in death, body dumped by earthmover
Elyments app OTP verification fails, fix still not available
Elyments app OTP verification fails, fix still not available
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party preps to switch sides again ahead of Bihar elections
Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party preps to switch sides again ahead of Bihar elections
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In