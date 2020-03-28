e-paper
Panipat grocery seller kills wife, daughter and son before ending life

Panipat grocery seller kills wife, daughter and son before ending life

Police say he used licensed pistol to commit crime; suspect a family dispute to be the cause of the crime

cities Updated: Mar 28, 2020 12:52 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Hindustantimes
         

CHANDIGARH: A 36-year-old grocery seller in Haryana’s Panipat town on Saturday allegedly shot dead his wife and two children with his licensed pistol before killing himself, police said.

The dead included his eight-year-old daughter and five-year-old son.

The incident occurred in Raj Nagar locality.

The police suspect a family dispute to be the cause of the crime.

