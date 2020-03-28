Panipat grocery seller kills wife, daughter and son before ending life

cities

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 12:52 IST

CHANDIGARH: A 36-year-old grocery seller in Haryana’s Panipat town on Saturday allegedly shot dead his wife and two children with his licensed pistol before killing himself, police said.

The dead included his eight-year-old daughter and five-year-old son.

The incident occurred in Raj Nagar locality.

The police suspect a family dispute to be the cause of the crime.