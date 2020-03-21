e-paper
Home / Cities / Panipat man arrested for molesting 8-year-old girl

Panipat man arrested for molesting 8-year-old girl

cities Updated: Mar 21, 2020 21:58 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Hindustantimes
         

Panipat police have arrested a 20-year-old youth for allegedly molesting an eight-year-old girl in a locality under the Panipat city police station.

As per the police, the accused, Kulbir Singh, a resident of Bagru village of Jind district, has been booked under Sections 354 A (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 10 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

According to Rajbir Singh, in-charge of city police station, the accused works in a welding shop in their locality. On Saturday, the accused allegedly called her to his room and molested her after giving her ₹10. He also allegedly threatened her against revealing the incident to anyone. When she reached home, she disclosed the incident to her mother following which the family lodged a police complaint.

The SHO said the accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

