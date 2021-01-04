e-paper
Home / Cities / Pankaj Mithal takes oath as new chief justice of J&K and Ladakh high court

Pankaj Mithal takes oath as new chief justice of J&K and Ladakh high court

Chief justice Mithal has been appointed in view of the retirement of chief justice Gita Mittal

cities Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 15:29 IST
HT correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha congratulates Justice Pankaj Mithal after administering him oath as the Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, in Jammu, Monday.
Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha congratulates Justice Pankaj Mithal after administering him oath as the Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, in Jammu, Monday.(PTI)
         

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office to justice Pankaj Mithal as the new chief justice of the common high court for the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh in Jammu on Monday.

Sinha congratulated Mithal on his new appointment.

The registrar general of the high court read out the warrant of appointment. Proceedings of the oath ceremony were conducted by Nitishwar Kumar, principal secretary to the L-G.

Chief justice Mithal has been appointed in view of the retirement of chief justice Gita Mittal recently.

Mittal; judges of the high court, J&K; Judges from Allahabad high court; Members of Parliament; advisors to the L-G, the chief secretary; administrative secretaries; senior officers of the judiciary, civil administration, police; family members and friends of Mithal were also present on the occasion.

