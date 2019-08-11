Panvel civic body appeal: Look out for mosquito-breeding spots, keep ailments at bay

cities

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 01:14 IST

Fearing outbreak of water-borne diseases after heavy rain, Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has issued notices to housing societies, commercial establishments and under-construction sites to destroy mosquito-breeding sites.

The downpour in the past two weeks has led to flooded areas.

The civic body aims at generating awareness among people by distributing handbills, pamphlets and posters to residents.

Dr Pragya Narvade, health official, PCMC, said, “There is a high risk of outbreak of dengue and malaria during monsoon. Other than ensuring fumigation, there is a need to control the breeding sites of mosquitoes. We have served notices to housing societies and other establishments regarding the same.”

“The awareness drive has also been initiated. While many residents have followed our orders, many have not,” said Narvade.

Residents have not welcomed the move of the civic body.

They said that despite downpour, they are facing severe water crisis. They are forced to store water which becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

“The civic body is unable to fulfil our water needs. We are facing water crisis for months now. We have no option than to store water at our homes,” said Ramesh Patil, 40, a resident of Vighnharta society in old Panvel.

Prashant Rasal, additional commissioner, PCMC said, “We have reviewed the water supply and held a meeting with the civic officials. The water issue would be solved soon.”

The civic official also inspected the under-construction sites in PCMC nodes and warned them of further consequences if they continue to store water there.

“Those showing symptoms such as nausea, headache, fever or dizziness should see a medical practitioner immediately. These could be symptoms of any monsoon-related disease,” said Richa Waghmare, a city-based physician.

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 01:14 IST