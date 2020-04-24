Panvel nodes face power cuts

cities

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 18:36 IST

Panvel residents are fed up of frequent power cuts in the past one week. As most residents are working from home, the irregular electricity has disrupted their schedule.

“I am unable to schedule any meeting or meet deadlines because of power failure,” said Jitendra Dange, 42, a Kamothe resident.

Kamothe, Kalamboli, Taloja and Old Panvel are some of the nodes facing frequent power cuts. There is no power for 30 minutes and sometimes an hour.

“With temperature rising, it is difficult to complete our work and chores. Our entire schedule has been affected,” said Vishal Sawant, 46, a Kamothe resident.

Mamta Pandey, public relations officer MSEB, said, “Cable fault has been reported at several places at Kamothe, Kalamboli and Panvel. The damaged cables would be replaced in a day or two.”