Panvel records 2 deaths, 12 new cases

Panvel records 2 deaths, 12 new cases

cities Updated: May 18, 2020 22:38 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) recorded 12 new Covid cases on Monday, with the total reaching 271.

A 54-year-old man from Kalamboli and a 57-year-old man from Kamothe died after being infected.

Among the new cases are three family members of an engineer, who had tested positive earlier. They live in Kharghar.

Three members of a family from Kamothe have tested positive. Their family head, who is a cashier at BEST depot at Sion, had tested positive earlier.

A 30-year-old BMC sanitation worker from Kamothe, a 53-year-old police personnel working in Naigaon and living in Kharghar, a 32-year-old JJ Hospital nurse, from Kamothe, and a 36-year-old Turbhe traffic police personnel living in Kalamboli have tested positive.

